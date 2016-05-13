Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:23.922 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:24.176 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.641 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:25.017 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:25.131 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.194 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:25.342 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.375 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.437 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.453 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.708 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:25.893 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:25.899 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:26.244 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.375 16. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:26.491 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:26.770 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:26.960 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:27.252 20. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.812 21. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:28.205 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:28.501
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.