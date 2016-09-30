Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
Sept 30 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:35.227 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:35.721 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:36.315 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:36.331 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:36.510 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:36.753 7. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:36.973 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:37.513 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:37.601 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:37.613 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.847 12. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.861 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:37.886 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:37.921 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.055 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:38.184 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:38.313 18. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:38.339 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:39.148 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:40.036 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:40.627 22. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.