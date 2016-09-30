Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
Sept 30 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:34.944 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:35.177 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:35.605 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:35.842 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:36.037 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.284 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:36.296 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:36.337 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.390 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:36.715 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:36.836 12. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:36.940 13. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.016 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:37.048 15. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.110 16. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.297 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.449 18. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.547 19. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:37.664 20. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:37.789 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:37.878 22. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:37.990
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.