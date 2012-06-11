Motor racing-Alonso says he will quit F1 if season expands to 25 races
MONTREAL, June 8 Double world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he would not stick around in Formula One if the calendar grew to 25 races a year.
June 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Official result of Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:32:29.586 2. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault +00:02.513 3. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 00:05.260 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 00:07.295 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 00:13.411 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 00:13.842 7. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 00:15.085 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 00:15.567 9. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 00:24.432 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 00:25.272 11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India-Mercedes 00:37.693 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India-Mercedes 00:46.236 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 00:47.052 14. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 01:04.475 15. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 lap 17. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams - Renault 1 lap 18. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 1 lap 19. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham - Renault 1 lap 20. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth 3 laps r. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 14 laps r. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 27 laps r. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 46 laps r. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 48 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Sebastian Vettel, 1:15.752, lap 70. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
