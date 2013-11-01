Malaysia confirms F1 race to be halted from 2018 due to low returns
KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 Malaysia confirmed on Friday that it will end its contract to host the Formula One Grand Prix race from 2018 due to declining sales.
Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:41.335 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:41.490 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:41.690 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:41.726 5. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:41.758 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:42.006 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:42.010 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:42.171 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.324 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:42.440 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.509 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:42.607 13. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:42.806 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:42.952 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:42.998 16. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:43.152 17. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:43.271 18. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:43.565 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:44.138 20. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:44.459 21. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:44.525 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:45.565
KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 Malaysia confirmed on Friday that it will end its contract to host the Formula One Grand Prix race from 2018 due to declining sales.
SHANGHAI, April 7 The opening practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix halted twice then abandoned because the medical support helicopter was unable to operate in the poor Shanghai weather on Friday.