Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Bahrain Grand Prix
April 12 Statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (Round three of 20 races):
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday 1. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:39.957 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:40.075 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:40.419 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:40.501 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:40.542 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:40.576 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:40.997 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:41.015 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:41.068 10. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:41.111 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:41.093 12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.133 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:41.200 14. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:41.279 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:41.395 16. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:41.447 - - - - - - - - - - 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.999 18. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:42.051 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:43.252 20. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:43.398 21. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:43.528 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:44.198 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-16: second qualifying session 17-22: first qualifying session
April 12 Statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (Round three of 20 races):
April 12 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, third round of the season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2017 2016 CN AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/ Sebastian Vettel 2 1 3 5