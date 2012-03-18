LONDON, March 18 March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Australian Formula One Grand Prix provisional result from Albert Park, Melbourne on Sunday 1. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:34:09.565 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault +00:02.139 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 00:04.075 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 00:04.547 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 00:21.565 6. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 00:36.766 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 00:38.014 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 00:39.458 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 00:39.556 10. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 00:39.737 11. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 00:39.848 12. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 00:57.642 13r. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1 lap 14. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 1 lap 15r. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth 5 laps 16r. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams - Renault 6 laps r. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 12 laps r. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 20 laps r. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham - Renault 24 laps r. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 48 laps r. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 57 laps r. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 58 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Jenson Button,1:29.187, lap 56. (Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)