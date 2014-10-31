Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:39.941 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:40.233 3. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:40.319 4. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:40.887 5. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:40.987 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:41.065 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:41.463 8. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.545 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.722 10. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:41.785 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.907 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:41.965 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:42.329 14. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.333 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:42.359 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.516 17. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:42.598 18. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:43.229