Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:39.085 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:39.088 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:40.189 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:40.390 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:40.457 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:40.543 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:40.631 8. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:40.641 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:40.698 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.800 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:40.828 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:41.054 13. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:41.110 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.123 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:41.158 16. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.332 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.420 18. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:43.980