UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Alonso quickly up to speed at the Brickyard
* IndyCar about what the Spaniard expected (Adds quotes, detail)
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:26.828 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:26.898 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:27.806 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:27.832 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:28.132 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:28.529 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:28.785 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:28.831 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:29.075 10. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:29.140 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:29.409 12. Raffaele Marciello (Italy) Sauber - Ferrari 1:29.630 13. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Lotus - Mercedes 1:29.676 14. Susie Wolff (Britain) Williams-Mercedes 1:29.708 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:29.813 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:29.817 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:30.096 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:30.110 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:32.471 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:32.647
* IndyCar about what the Spaniard expected (Adds quotes, detail)
INDIANAPOLIS, May 3 Fernando Alonso was quickly up to speed at the famed Brickyard on Wednesday, blazing through his IndyCar rookie orientation to close on earning a spot on the starting grid for the Indianapolis 500.