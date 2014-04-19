BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:54.029 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:54.499 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:55.294 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:55.302 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:55.765 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:56.253 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:56.407 8. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:56.584 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:56.757 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:56.847 11. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:56.860 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:56.963 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:57.289 14. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:57.393 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:57.675 16. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:58.264
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud