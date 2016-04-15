Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:38.037 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:38.183 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:38.665 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:39.061 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:39.155 6. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:39.625 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:39.676 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:39.974 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.169 10. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:40.232 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.347 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:40.538 13. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:40.828 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:41.358 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.393 16. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:41.614 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:41.816 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:42.908 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.980 20. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 21. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 22. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.