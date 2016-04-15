Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Friday 1. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:36.896 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:37.005 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:37.133 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:37.329 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:38.143 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.268 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.527 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.542 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.569 10. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:38.723 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:38.728 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:38.828 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:39.178 14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:39.214 15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:39.774 16. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:39.890 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:39.941 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.979 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:40.550 20. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.066 21. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:42.954 22. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.