Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:36.290 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:37.287 3. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.347 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.499 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:37.873 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:38.010 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:38.024 8. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:38.047 9. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:38.263 10. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:38.378 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:38.467 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.554 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.598 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:38.699