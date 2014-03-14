BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:29.625 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:29.782 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:30.132 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:30.381 5. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:30.510 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:30.538 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:30.898 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:30.920 9. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:31.031 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.054 11. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:31.060 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:31.119 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.283 14. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:32.355 15. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:32.468 16. Danill Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:32.495 17. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 1:33.486 18. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:33.646 19. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:34.757 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 21. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 22. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud