BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:19.131 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:19.196 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:19.423 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:19.697 5. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:19.833 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:20.097 7. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:20.105 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:20.210 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:20.337 10. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:20.505 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:20.542 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:20.586 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:20.592 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:20.598 15. Susie Wolff (Britain) Williams-Mercedes 1:20.769 16. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Sauber - Ferrari 1:20.782 17. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:21.603 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:21.854 19. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 1:22.572 20. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 1:22.982 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 1:23.256 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:23.299
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud