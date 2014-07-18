BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:18.341 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:18.365 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:18.443 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:18.887 5. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:18.960 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:19.024 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:19.221 8. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:19.248 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:19.329 10. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:19.385 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:19.417 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:19.452 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:19.581 14. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:19.593 15. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:19.760 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:20.158 17. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:20.358 18. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:20.504 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 1:21.328 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 1:21.870 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:21.898 22. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 1:23.728
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud