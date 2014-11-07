Motor racing-Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of NASCAR season
April 25 (The Sports xchange) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire from the NASCAR Monster Cup series at the end of the 2017 season.
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:12.764 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:12.985 3. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:13.723 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:13.742 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:13.811 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:13.827 7. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:14.034 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:14.114 9. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:14.136 10. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:14.197 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:14.434 12. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:14.522 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:14.678 14. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:14.902 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:15.109 16. Daniel Juncadella (Spain) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.030 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 18. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari
LEEDS, Alabama, April 23 Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso sees next month's Indianapolis 500 as a bigger challenge than the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race as he seeks to win motorsport's famed 'Triple Crown'.