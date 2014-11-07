Motor racing-Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of NASCAR season
April 25 (The Sports xchange) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire from the NASCAR Monster Cup series at the end of the 2017 season.
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:12.123 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:12.336 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:12.696 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:12.956 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:13.035 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:13.099 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:13.122 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:13.254 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:13.333 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:13.479 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:13.497 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:13.714 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:13.882 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:13.902 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:14.204 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:14.209 17. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:17.171 18. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes
April 25 (The Sports xchange) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire from the NASCAR Monster Cup series at the end of the 2017 season.
LEEDS, Alabama, April 23 Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso sees next month's Indianapolis 500 as a bigger challenge than the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race as he seeks to win motorsport's famed 'Triple Crown'.