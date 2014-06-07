BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
June 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:15.054 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:15.289 3. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:15.773 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:15.806 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:15.897 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:16.109 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:16.131 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:16.214 9. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:16.245 10. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:16.255 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.300 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:16.310 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.472 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:16.687 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:16.713 16. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:17.314
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud