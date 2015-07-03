July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:34.274 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:34.344 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.530 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:35.588 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.669 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:35.739 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:35.818 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:35.876 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.157 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:36.469 11. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.855 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.889 13. Susie Wolff (Britain) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.242 14. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Lotus - Mercedes 1:37.262 15. Raffaele Marciello (Italy) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.372 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:38.080 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:38.222 18. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:38.860 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:38.981 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:40.477