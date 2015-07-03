July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:34.155 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:34.502 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:34.552 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:34.621 5. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:35.009 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:35.153 7. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.300 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.387 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.866 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:36.147 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:36.164 12. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Mercedes 1:36.183 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.351 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:36.728 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:36.731 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.822 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:37.196 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.327 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:38.279 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:39.878