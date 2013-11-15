Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Friday 1. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:38.343 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:38.371 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:38.388 4. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:38.532 5. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:38.657 6. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:38.979 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:39.005 8. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:39.083 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.158 10. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:39.200 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:39.238 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:39.256 13. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 1:39.487 14. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:39.699 15. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:39.836 16. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:39.863 17. Danill Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:40.065 18. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:40.662 19. Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Caterham - Renault 1:41.399 20. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:41.605 21. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:42.054 22. Rodolfo Gonzalez (Venezuela) Marussia - Cosworth 1:43.716
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.