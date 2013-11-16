Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:36.733 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:36.936 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:37.064 4. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.272 5. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:37.345 6. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:37.534 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:37.578 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:37.583 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:37.747 10. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:37.748 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:37.763 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.774 13. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:37.879 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:38.022 15. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.109 16. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.275 17. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:38.408 18. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.636 19. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:39.578 20. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:40.056 21. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:40.825 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:41.293
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.