Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday 1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:37.821 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:37.959 3. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:38.082 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:38.161 5. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:38.339 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:38.367 7. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:38.375 8. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:38.516 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:38.588 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:38.676 11. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:38.743 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.880 13. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.882 14. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.894 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:38.929 16. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:39.094 17. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:39.250 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:39.351 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:40.491 20. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:40.528 21. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:40.596 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:41.401
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.