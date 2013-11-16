Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:36.338 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:36.441 3. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:37.155 4. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.296 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:37.345 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:37.376 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:37.452 8. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:37.715 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:37.836 10. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:38.034 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.131 12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.139 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:38.217 14. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:38.364 15. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:38.592 16. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.696 - - - - - - - - - - 17. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:39.250 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:39.351 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:40.491 20. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:40.528 21. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:40.596 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:41.401 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-16: second qualifying session 17-22: first qualifying session
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.