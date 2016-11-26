UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-Former MotoGP champion Hayden dies after cycling accident
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Qualifying from the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:38.755 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:39.058 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:39.589 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:39.604 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:39.661 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:39.818 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.501 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.519 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:41.106 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.213 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.084 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:41.272 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:41.480 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:41.564 15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:41.820 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:41.995 - - - - - - - - - - 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:42.003 18. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:42.142 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.247 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:42.286 21. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:42.393 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.637 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-16: second qualifying session 17-22: first qualifying session
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
May 22 Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said.