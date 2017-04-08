Motor racing-'Devastated' Hamilton seeks answers to tyre mystery
MONACO, May 27 Lewis Hamilton declared himself 'devastated' on Saturday after failing to qualify his Mercedes in the top half of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix.
April 8 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:33.336 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:33.389 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:33.707 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:33.879 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:34.773 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:34.946 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:35.092 8. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.182 9. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:35.192 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.223 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:35.449 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:35.521 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.626 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:35.680 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.804 16. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.811 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:35.912 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.063 19. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:36.221 20. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.705
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.