Motor racing-'Devastated' Hamilton seeks answers to tyre mystery
MONACO, May 27 Lewis Hamilton declared himself 'devastated' on Saturday after failing to qualify his Mercedes in the top half of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:33.078 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:33.333 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:33.341 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:33.684 5. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.986 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:34.041 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:34.205 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:34.440 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:34.453 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:34.499 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:34.567 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:34.657 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.892 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:34.942 15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.963 16. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:35.023 17. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:35.223 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:35.279 19. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:35.433 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.496
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.