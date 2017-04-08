Motor racing-'Devastated' Hamilton seeks answers to tyre mystery
MONACO, May 27 Lewis Hamilton declared himself 'devastated' on Saturday after failing to qualify his Mercedes in the top half of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday 1. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:32.181 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:32.391 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:32.406 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:32.552 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:33.546 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:33.636 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.759 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.920 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:34.034 10. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:34.090 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:34.150 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:34.164 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:34.372 14. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:35.046 15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber - Ferrari
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.