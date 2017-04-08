Motor racing-'Devastated' Hamilton seeks answers to tyre mystery
MONACO, May 27 Lewis Hamilton declared himself 'devastated' on Saturday after failing to qualify his Mercedes in the top half of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Qualifying from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.678 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.864 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:31.865 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:32.140 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:33.033 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.507 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:33.580 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.706 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:33.719 10. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:34.220 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:34.150 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:34.164 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:34.372 14. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:35.046 15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber - Ferrari - - - - - - - - - - 16. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:35.023 17. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:35.223 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:35.279 19. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:35.433 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.496 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-15: second qualifying session 16-20: first qualifying session
MONACO, May 27 Lewis Hamilton declared himself 'devastated' on Saturday after failing to qualify his Mercedes in the top half of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix.
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.