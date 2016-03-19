Motor racing- New Zealand's Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:25.351 2. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.918 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:26.537 4. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.550 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:26.579 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.607 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:26.740 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.934 9. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:26.934 10. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:26.945 11. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:26.945 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:27.057 13. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:27.135 14. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:27.241 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:27.297 16. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.435 17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.958 18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:28.006 19. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:28.322 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:29.606 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:29.627 22. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:29.642
May 21 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 199 2. Hyundai Motorsport 173 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 113 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 85