Motor racing- New Zealand's Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:23.837 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:24.197 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:24.675 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.033 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:25.434 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.458 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:25.582 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.589 - - - - - - - - - - 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.753 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.865 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.961 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:26.125 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:26.304 14. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:27.601 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:27.742 - - - - - - - - - - 16. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.435 17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.958 18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:28.006 19. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:28.322 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:29.606 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:29.627 22. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:29.642 - - - - - - - - - - 1-8: third and final qualifying session 9-15: second qualifying session 16-22: first qualifying session
May 21 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 199 2. Hyundai Motorsport 173 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 113 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 85