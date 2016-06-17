UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-Former MotoGP champion Hayden dies after cycling accident
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
June 17 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One European Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:46.435 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:46.812 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:47.096 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:47.989 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:48.627 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:48.922 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:49.019 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:49.125 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:49.267 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:49.301 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:49.611 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:49.635 13. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:49.778 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:50.167 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:50.473 16. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:50.485 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:50.551 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:50.910 19. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:50.939 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:51.219 21. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:51.771 22. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:51.925
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
May 22 Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said.