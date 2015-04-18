Motor racing-Alonso's Indy 500 car will go to his museum
BARCELONA, May 11 Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he will get to keep the Indianapolis 500 car that he races in later this month to add to his musem collection.
April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:34.599 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:34.668 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:34.968 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:35.141 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.393 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.471 7. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:36.307 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:36.335 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.421 10. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.429 11. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:36.488 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:36.548 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.612 14. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:36.684 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.727 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:36.899 17. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:36.979 18. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:37.151 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:39.745 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:40.541
BARCELONA, May 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects to be back up to speed in Spain this weekend after struggling for pace in Russia.