Motor racing-Manor F1 talks ongoing but money needed
LONDON, Jan 23 Administrators for the Manor Formula One team say talks with interested parties have intensified but a firm financial commitment has yet to be secured as a deadline looms.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:39.008 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:39.240 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:40.156 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:40.387 5. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.523 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:40.686 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:40.736 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:40.781 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:40.891 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.029 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:41.182 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:41.441 13. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.552 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.041 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:42.749 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:43.539 17. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:43.977 18. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 1:44.170 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 1:44.457 20. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 1:46.015 21. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 2:05.555 22. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Monaco on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 40 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 24 3. Hyundai Motorsport 20 4. Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 10 . Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Monaco on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 25 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 18 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 15 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 13 5. Craig Breen (Ireland)