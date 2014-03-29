Motor racing-Manor F1 talks ongoing but money needed
LONDON, Jan 23 Administrators for the Manor Formula One team say talks with interested parties have intensified but a firm financial commitment has yet to be secured as a deadline looms.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:59.041 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:59.399 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:59.445 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 2:00.147 5. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 2:00.839 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 2:01.356 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 2:01.532 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 2:01.810 9. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 2:02.094 10. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 2:02.096 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 2:02.351 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 2:02.369 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 2:02.460 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 2:02.511 15. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 2:02.756 16. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 2:02.885
LONDON, Jan 23 Administrators for the Manor Formula One team say talks with interested parties have intensified but a firm financial commitment has yet to be secured as a deadline looms.
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Monaco on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 40 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 24 3. Hyundai Motorsport 20 4. Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 10 . Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Monaco on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 25 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 18 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 15 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 13 5. Craig Breen (Ireland)