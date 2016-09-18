Motor racing-Sauber end their points drought
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Result from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:55:48.950 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer +00:00.488 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 00:08.038 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:10.219 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:27.694 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 01:11.197 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 01:29.198 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:51.062 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 01:51.557 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 01:59.952 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1 lap 13. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 18. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 2 laps r. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 18 laps r. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 26 laps r. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 61 laps Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 61 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Daniel Ricciardo,1:47.187, lap 49.
BARCELONA, May 14 Force India collected one of Formula One's stranger sanctions on Sunday when they were given a suspended 25,000-euro ($27,317.50) fine for a breach of the rules concerning driver numbers on their cars.