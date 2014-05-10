BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:26.088 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:26.210 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:26.613 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:27.016 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:27.052 6. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:27.258 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:27.335 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:27.563 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:27.570 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:27.602 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:27.685 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:28.002 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:28.039 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:28.280 15. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud