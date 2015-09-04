Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.670 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:25.133 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:26.258 4. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.612 5. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.730 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:26.783 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:26.922 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:26.936 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:27.075 10. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:27.118 11. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.232 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:27.275 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.454 14. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:27.591 15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Lotus - Mercedes 1:27.669 16. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:27.907 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:28.023 18. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:28.423 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:29.853 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:29.911