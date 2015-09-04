Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.279 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:24.300 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:25.038 4. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.278 5. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.325 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.380 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:25.497 8. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:25.513 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.647 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.891 11. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:26.114 12. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:26.133 13. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:26.222 14. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:26.454 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:26.641 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:26.966 17. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:28.201 18. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:28.439 19. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:28.471 20. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:28.723