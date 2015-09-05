Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix
May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):
Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.544 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:24.808 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:24.843 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:24.946 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.165 6. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:25.242 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.244 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.515 9. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.692 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:25.747 11. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.912 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.141 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:26.632 14. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:26.750 15. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:28.123 16. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:28.215 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:28.591 18. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:28.628 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:29.117 20. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:29.900
May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):
LONDON, May 8 Formula One champions Mercedes have no "magic bullets" to solve the problems that slowed Lewis Hamilton in Russia last month, but they are focusing on finding a solution, team boss Toto Wolff said on Monday.