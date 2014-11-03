(Makes official with Maldonado ninth, Vergne 10th after penalties) Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:40:04.785 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes +00:04.314 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 00:25.560 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 00:26.924 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 00:30.992 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 01:35.231 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 01:35.734 8. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 01:40.682 9. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 01:47.870 10. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 01:43.863 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1 lap 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 lap 13. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1 lap 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1 lap r. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 40 laps r. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 55 laps r. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 56 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Sebastian Vettel,1:41.379, lap 50.