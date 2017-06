YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 14 Toro Rosso's Daniel Ricciardo dropped five places on the Korean Grand Prix starting grid on Sunday for an unscheduled gearbox change.

The Australian Formula One driver had qualified in 16th place, one ahead of French team mate Jean-Eric Vergne.

Ricciardo has scored points in three of his last four races and is 18th overall with five rounds remaining. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)