SUZUKA, Japan Oct 4 Daniel Ricciardo contemplated a new future as Red Bull's most experienced driver on Saturday after the Formula One team announced four times world champion Sebastian Vettel was leaving to join Ferrari.

The 25-year-old Australian smiled, however, at the notion that he had played his part in the German's exit by proving more than a match for the 27-year-old.

"I don't know. You'll have to ask him. I got asked that before but he'll have to answer it," he told reporters at the Japanese Grand Prix.

"But I definitely am happy with my season here and am happy I got a chance to go alongside him and I'm happy with my performances alongside Seb so that's been encouraging."

Ricciardo has taken only 14 races to go from new boy, drafted in to replace retiring compatriot Mark Webber, to prospective leader and Red Bull veteran.

In the same space of time, the Perth-born 'Honey Badger' has won three races to Vettel's none and scored 181 points to the champion's 124.

Vettel said separately that he was leaving because he had wanted a new challenge after spending all his career to date with Red Bull. Ferrari have yet to confirm his arrival from their side.

Third in a championship dominated by Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, Ricciardo said he had only heard the news of his team mate's decision on Saturday morning.

"A bit surprised. I didn't rule anything out so I wasn't convinced he'll go," he said. "I thought if he was to go, Daniil will be the one replace him so I got that part right."

Russian Daniil Kvyat, the 20-year-old rookie who made his debut with sister team Toro Rosso this year, will be Ricciardo's new team mate next year and the Australian recognised he would have different responsibilities.

"Obviously I've tried to do as much as I can for the team this year in terms of steering them in the right direction...I guess that will increase next year," he said.

"Daniil will probably take a little while to form his relationships with them so I guess there's a bit more responsibility on me to at least steer them in the best direction to start off as possible.

"And Daniil coming in should be fun. I've enjoyed this year with Seb. I'll enjoy the last few races and then see how we get on with Daniil but it should be good."

He recognised that Kvyat, who as a 19-year-old debutant took Vettel's record this year as the youngest driver ever to score a point, could be quite a handful as team mate.

"Even though he's young and a less experienced driver, I won't take any of that for granted. I expect him to be quick," said Ricciardo.

Kvyat has moved up from Red Bull sister team Toro Rosso, who have already signed 17-year-old Dutch rookie Max Verstappen as the sport's youngest driver.

The son of former racer Jos, Verstappen is still not old enough to drive unaccompanied on the roads of his home country and had his first experience of a 2014 F1 car in Friday practice at Suzuka. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)