Cricket - England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
MANAMA Germany's Nico Rosberg took Mercedes' second successive pole position in qualifying for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.
Compatriot and triple world champion Sebastian Vettel joined him on the front row for Red Bull.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso will share the second row in Sunday's race with Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa after penalties for Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Mark Webber.
Hamilton was on pole at the previous race in China. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.