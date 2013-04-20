Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany sits in his car during the third practice session of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit, south of Manama April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

MANAMA Germany's Nico Rosberg took Mercedes' second successive pole position in qualifying for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

Compatriot and triple world champion Sebastian Vettel joined him on the front row for Red Bull.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso will share the second row in Sunday's race with Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa after penalties for Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Mark Webber.

Hamilton was on pole at the previous race in China. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)