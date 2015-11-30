Formula One - F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2015 - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - 29/11/15. Mercedes' Nico Rosberg celebrates with the team after winning the race. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Hoch ZweiLivepic

ABU DHABI Nico Rosberg may get around to sending Lewis Hamilton a Christmas card but can expect nothing in return from the triple Formula One champion after Sunday's season-ender in Abu Dhabi.

The triumphant German and his Mercedes team mate, who together secured a record 12th one-two of the campaign, sat side-by-side in the post-race news conference with little in the way of bonhomie.

Asked whether they would send each other Christmas presents now that the racing was over, the happy winner tried not to sound churlish.

"Maybe a Christmas card," ventured Rosberg, who is a Monaco neighbour of the Briton and has known Hamilton since they were teenage rivals in karting.

"I don’t think we’ve ever done either so there’s no reason to change," replied Hamilton.

The Briton could equally have made the point that he has already received his present after Rosberg gifted him a third world title in Texas with the mistake that allowed Hamilton to win the race.

But Rosberg has been miserly since then, and goes into the European winter more determined than ever to take the one thing that Hamilton is never going to give him without a fight.

The battle lines, as their body language made clear, remain firmly drawn.

"Unfortunately 2016 is so far away," said Rosberg. "At the moment I’m just enjoying now, enjoying the wins. I’m going to party tonight, I’m enjoying the fun, enjoying that I progressed also a lot in the end of the season.

"(It's) too late for the championship of course, but so great now to have it (the win) and that’s it. I can’t tell you about next year unfortunately, but I’ll give it everything."

Never before had the German won three races in a row, or ended a season so strongly.

His haul of six wins for the campaign was one better than 2014 and his career tally of 14 Formula One victories leaves him two behind British great Stirling Moss as the most successful driver without a title.

"Next year can come any moment. It could start tomorrow if it were for me, no problem, I don’t need any holidays," said Rosberg.

For Hamilton, unable to make a different tyre strategy work to his advantage, there was the knowledge that he had what really mattered.

He could not savour the desired 44th win on the 44th anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates, and his 50th pole must wait, but that was incidental.

"I think being world champion sounds a lot better than winning the race, so that’s good," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Rob Hodgetts)