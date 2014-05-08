BARCELONA May 8 Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg says a normal weekend is all he needs to halt Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton's momentum in the title battle and regain the upper hand.

Hamilton, who won the 2008 world championship with McLaren, has triumphed in the last three races with Rosberg finishing runner-up.

Despite Hamilton's run of success, unprecedented in his F1 One career, the Briton is still four points behind the German heading into Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix - the first European round of the season.

Rosberg, winner of the season-opener in Australia, was on pole position at the Circuit de Catalunya last year. He said he would not do anything different and remained hopeful that he could reassert himself.

"I need to try and turn it around," he told reporters. "So I am here to win.

"I am comfortable to keep on doing what I am doing," he added. "What I need is a normal weekend. I haven't had one of those lately.

"I just need a normal weekend and then I'm sure I'll be able to turn things around."

Asked what constituted 'normal', the German replied: "Just a straightforward weekend without complications. In China there were many of them for the whole weekend so it really was damage limitation."

Neither Hamilton nor Rosberg have won Spain and the Barcelona track characteristics - as well as upgrades to cars - could allow rivals to close the gap.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso won his home race last year.

"I expect people to be a bit closer here at this track because there has been time to develop and also because engine power is that little bit less important here than it was in China," said Rosberg.

"I hope that we have pushed on with development also a lot and that we are able to keep our gap but we have to wait and see." (Editing by Ed Osmond)