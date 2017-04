SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg suffered a blow at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday when he had to start from the pit lane after problems with his car's steering wheel and electronics.

The German, who leads Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton by 22 points with six races remaining, had been due to line up in second place on the grid just behind the Briton. (Reporting by John O'Brien, editing by Alan Baldwin)