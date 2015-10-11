SOCHI, Russia Oct 11 Nico Rosberg retired from the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday, after leading from pole position, in a massive blow for his Formula One title chances.

The German, who started the race 48 points adrift of double world champion Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton with four races and 100 points remaining after Sochi, had complained of a broken throttle pedal.

The retirement was a big setback for his title hopes, with Hamilton leading the race, and also for Mercedes who had hoped to wrap up the constructors' title in Sochi for the second year in a row.

"Your team-mate has retired. Let us focus on this race," Hamilton, who passed Rosberg on the sixth lap, was told over the team radio after the German pulled into the pits and stepped out of the car at the end of lap seven.

Mercedes need to score three points more than Ferrari to clinch that title on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)